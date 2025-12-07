Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $728,000 Position in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in V2X by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 7.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in V2X by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,980,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

