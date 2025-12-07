Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 1,017,480 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017,480 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

