Callodine Capital Management LP Has $6.31 Million Stake in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,150 shares during the quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 32.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 364.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target (down previously from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

MFIC opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.40%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

