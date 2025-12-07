Analysts Set Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $76.71

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.7143.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

SMTC stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,539.75. This represents a 33.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 33.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 243.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

