Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $64.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.3167.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $23,197,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $854,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 58.25% and a return on equity of 33.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

