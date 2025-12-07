ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $3.50 target price on ESS Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,045.28% and a negative return on equity of 592.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.