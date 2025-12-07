Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 103.69% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.