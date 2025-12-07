Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.50.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Edward Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $89,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 28,254 shares in the company, valued at $505,464.06. This trade represents a 21.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Andrew Jameson acquired 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $99,028.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,758.28. This trade represents a 9.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 11,098 shares of company stock worth $197,324 in the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 100.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 391,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,886,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

