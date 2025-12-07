Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OPCH
Option Care Health Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Option Care Health
In related news, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Option Care Health
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.