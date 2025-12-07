Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.