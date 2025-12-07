Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FHTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of FHTX opened at $4.36 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $246.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 188,969 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $788,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 861.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,197 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 63.2% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 304,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 116,979 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

