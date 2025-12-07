Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9%

SNDX opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.60% and a negative net margin of 279.31%.Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after buying an additional 967,873 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,665,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 831,067 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,432,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 800,800 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 774,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,816,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

