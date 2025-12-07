Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TITN

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.The firm had revenue of $644.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1,261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, English Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the first quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.