Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Vince in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vince
Vince Stock Performance
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men’s products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.