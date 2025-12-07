Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Vince in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ VNCE opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vince has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men’s products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

