Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,035 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 146,352 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,019,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 428,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

