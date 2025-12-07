The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $118.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.10%.The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 371,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 139,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

