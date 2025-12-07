Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Up 2.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 321.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,429,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,301 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,480 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,083,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 583,809 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 258.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,769,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

