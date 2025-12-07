United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMC. Bank of America lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.08%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 41,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in United Microelectronics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,388,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,008,000 after purchasing an additional 344,416 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

