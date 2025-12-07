Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRIM
Primoris Services Price Performance
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.