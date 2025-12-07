Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.9%

WES opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $952.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,774,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 98,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,417,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,672,000 after buying an additional 149,833 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,257,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

