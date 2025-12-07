Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $57.08

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.0833.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.1%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 203.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,946,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 62.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,412,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,304,000 after acquiring an additional 929,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in GFL Environmental by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 927,798 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.