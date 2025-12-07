Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $88.10

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th.

SWK opened at $72.35 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

