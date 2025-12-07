Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 15.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 335. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. Approximately 22,166,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316.50.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £840.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.89.

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.