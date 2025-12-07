Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONL

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 1.9%

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 90.36%.Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.760 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.