Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

APGE stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $77.09.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 271,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,100. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,232,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,486,354.87. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,408. Insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

