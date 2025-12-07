MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.62 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $419.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.13, for a total transaction of $271,666.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,474.71. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,051,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,039,560. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,172 shares of company stock worth $31,450,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

