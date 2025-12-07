BMO Capital Markets Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.54.

CRM opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $367.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 184,284 shares of company stock valued at $43,862,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 275,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,784,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 24,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

