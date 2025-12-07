Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LFUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.2%

LFUS opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,489. This represents a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,721,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.