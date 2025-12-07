Bank of America Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $2.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.44.

NYSE:CURV opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.47. Torrid has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Torrid had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $235.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paula Dempsey sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,835.36. This trade represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 16,959 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $30,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,248.54. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,959 shares of company stock valued at $108,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,254,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 531,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Torrid in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 153,973 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Torrid by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

