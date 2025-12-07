KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $830.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $71,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,126.95. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Piekos sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $60,134.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,529 shares in the company, valued at $141,615.05. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock worth $432,485 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,501,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 1,055,940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,617,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 313,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,158,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,499 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

