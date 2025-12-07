Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gorman-Rupp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 753,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

