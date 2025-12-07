Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on III. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 248,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,361,674.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,284,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,907,839.59. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,703 shares of company stock worth $2,641,010. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

