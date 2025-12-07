Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on M. UBS Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of M opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,857.75. This trade represents a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 173.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 54,558 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 104.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,821 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Macy’s by 8.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

