Brokerages Set Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $379.65

Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

Insulet Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of PODD opened at $304.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 299.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 41.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

