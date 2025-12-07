Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $105.29

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.2857.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $102.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,223,412.16. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $15,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 729,137 shares in the company, valued at $77,222,899.67. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 955,959 shares of company stock valued at $88,260,274. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,506.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 612,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,742,000 after purchasing an additional 574,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

