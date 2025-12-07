First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2,887.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.