Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BOH stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8,220.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.