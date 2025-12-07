BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. UBS Group upped their price objective on BRP from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $76.66 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. BRP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

