Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

CLS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

NYSE CLS opened at $324.86 on Friday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,069,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 362.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

