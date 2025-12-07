BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BingEx in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

BingEx Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLX opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.90. BingEx has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BingEx had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BingEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BingEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BingEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BingEx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BingEx by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in BingEx by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,495,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 5,196,683 shares during the last quarter.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

