Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCHP. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.95.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -404.44%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,628,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,506,000 after buying an additional 1,745,515 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,024,000 after buying an additional 1,406,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

