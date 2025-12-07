Brokerages Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Target Price at C$35.44

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.44.

MFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of MFI opened at C$25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.76. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$19.61 and a twelve month high of C$36.35.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

