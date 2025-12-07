Brokerages Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $368.77

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.7692.

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 130.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 95.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $310.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.80 and its 200 day moving average is $335.61. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.