California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Receives $64.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.8182.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRC

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. California Resources has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 474,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,006,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after buying an additional 159,708 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 63.8% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,000,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 779,280 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in California Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,289,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in California Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.