Toast’s (TOST) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

TOST stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.94. Toast has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $37,636.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 229,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,264.18. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,632.06. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

