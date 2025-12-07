Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s (PAC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $227.20 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a twelve month low of $168.62 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,453,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 947,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 192.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter valued at $13,027,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

