Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,566,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,812 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.62. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

