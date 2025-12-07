Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). In a filing disclosed on December 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paychex stock on November 13th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paychex alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 10/17/2025.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.81. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $161.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.