Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$58.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on North West from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.75.

Get North West alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on North West

North West Stock Down 0.5%

North West Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$48.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.04. North West has a 12-month low of C$44.48 and a 12-month high of C$57.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.