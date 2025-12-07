Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$58.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC cut their price target on North West from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on North West
North West Stock Down 0.5%
North West Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.
About North West
The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than North West
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.