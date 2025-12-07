TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on T. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.82.

T opened at C$18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$17.92 and a 52 week high of C$23.29.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

