Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Extendicare from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

Shares of EXE opened at C$22.33 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

